Israeli soldiers flaunt stealing money in Gaza: 'One of our missions' Two Israeli soldiers inside a house in Beit Lahia, in the besieged Gaza Strip, record a video joking that their mission in the strip is looting and claiming it's not an insignificant mission. One of the soldiers displays 20 shekels he took from a Palestinian house and confesses that he will not return it to the Palestinians. Instead, he intends to give it to another Israeli soldier.