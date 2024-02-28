Hunger Games actress arrested at a protest calling for an immediate Gaza ceasefire

American actress, Hunter Schafer, the star of ‘Hunger Games and the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes‘, was arrested while taking part in a pro-Palestine protest on Monday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest took place at the NBC headquarters in the Rockefeller Centre, New York, in an attempt to disrupt US President Joe Biden‘s appearance on the talk show, Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Schafer, who could be seen wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with “Ceasefire now”, and standing with a banner reading “Jews to Biden: Stop arming genocide”, was among 33 individuals arrested while advocating for Palestinian rights alongside the Jewish Voice for Peace group, reported The New York Post.

“No more weapons, no more war. Ceasefire is what we’re fighting for,” the group chanted along with: “Not in our name.”

Moreover, the group, on X, said that “hundreds of Jews and allies taken over” Rockefeller Centre to “make it clear” to the President that ‘supporters of genocide are not welcome in our city’.

The organisation wrote: “The President needs to start answering to the American people – not the far-right Israeli government indiscriminately bombing the people of Gaza, destroying 70 per cent of infrastructure, including hospitals, universities and the electricity and water grids.”

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 29,878 Palestinians have since been killed and over 70,000 others injured, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling this January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

