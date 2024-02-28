UN: No aid convoys in northern Gaza since 23 January

United Nations (UN) spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has confirmed that none of the humanitarian convoys have been able to reach the north of the Gaza Strip since 23 January.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Dujarric stated: “The UN system needs more entry points into the Gaza Strip, including from the north,” adding that the UN “needs safe routes for convoys and speedy passage through checkpoints.”

The UN Spokesperson continued: “The World Food Programme says that the Agency has food supplies at the border, and, with certain conditions, it would be able to scale up to feeding 2.2 million people across Gaza. Almost 1,000 trucks carrying 15,000 metric tonnes of food are in Egypt ready for entry.”

Dujarric listed some of the issues that make it difficult for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, including the failure to reach a humanitarian ceasefire, the continuation of the conflict without respect for international law and the disruption of public order.

Since 7 October, the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has resulted in tens of thousands of victims, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian and UN data. This resulted in Israel’s appearance, for the first time since 1948, before the International Court of Justice on genocide charges.

