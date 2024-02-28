Venezuelan president expresses condolences over death of US Air Force member Aaron Bushnell Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has extended his condolences to the family of the late US soldier Aaron Bushnell, who died from his injuries after self-immolating outside the Israeli embassy as a form of protest against Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza. Maduro also called for an end to the genocide against the Palestinian people in a TV interview. Bushnell's final words were 'Free Palestine,' as he stated in a video recorded on his way to the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC. In this video, he declared, 'I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal.'