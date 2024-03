‘It had condemning Israelis for what they described as collective punishment’ United Kingdom Member of Parliament Harriet Harman stated that the Labour Party declined to support the Scottish National Party's (SNP) motion in Parliament because it was perceived as 'condemning Israelis for what they describe as collective punishment.' The Labour MP said that on the Good Morning Britain programme on ITV when asked about the reasoning behind their abstention from voting in favour of the SNP motion urging an immediate ceasefire.