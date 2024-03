Video reveals damaged British ship Rubymar in the Red Sea Yemeni Al JoumhouriyaTV released a video purporting to show the British-registered sunken Rubymar vessel near Aden gradually sinking in the sea after a Houthis strike. The footage, revealed on 27 February, mentioned quantities of oil leaking along 18 miles. However, BBC Verify reported on Wednesday that the ship has been damaged but has not sunk; it remains above water despite the Houthis fighters saying that the Rubymar has sunk.