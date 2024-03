‘Children are forced to eat grass, animal feed just to survive’ United States Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib highlights the dire situation faced by children in Gaza, discussing the ongoing conflict and the threats from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to invade Rafah even amidst temporary ceasefires. Tlaib expresses concern over the trauma experienced by children as young as five, who have stated a preference for death and recounted incidents where they were forced to consume animal feed and grass.