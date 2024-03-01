Israelis storm Beit Hanoun Crossing to prevent Gaza aid delivery

Israeli protesters have stormed the Beit Hanoun Crossing, also known as the Erez Crossing, with the besieged Gaza Strip and demanded the prevention of entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave, which is facing a worsening famine, according to Israeli media reports, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation Kan reported that a number of demonstrators against the entry of aid into Gaza stormed the Erez Crossing on Thursday and even crossed into the Strip, violating Israeli army instructions, resulting in their arrests.

Last month, Israeli extremists obstructed the delivery of humanitarian aid heading to Gaza at the Beit Hanoun and Kerem Shalom Crossings on several occasions, despite the two places being declared a closed military zone by the Israeli army.

Aid destined for Gaza is transferred through Israel, which announced a closure of all crossings into Gaza on 7 October, 2023.

Gaza is connected to Israel via the Beit Hanoun Crossing, designated for the passage of individuals, and the Kerem Shalom Crossing, for the passage of goods.

Since 7 October, Israel has been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, leaving tens of thousands of civilian victims, primarily women and children, in addition to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and massive destruction of infrastructure.

