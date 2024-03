Jewish man protests sale of West Bank settlement homes at Israeli event in US A video shows a Jewish man named Rich Siegel expressing his concerns about an Israeli real estate sales event scheduled at the Kater Barah Synagogue on 10 March. The event will feature three different properties from West Bank settlements. Speaking from a Jewish community event in Teaneck, New Jersey, where he has owned a home for 25 years, Siegel argues that allowing the sale in the local synagogue would violate both domestic and international laws.