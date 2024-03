EU reinstates UNRWA funding and increases emergency support by 68 million euros The European Union announced the decision to reinstate its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) at 50 million euros. The EU had also announced increasing emergency support to Palestinians by 68 million euros. The resumption of funding comes after a period of suspension over Israeli allegations against a number of UNRWA’s staff. The reinstating of funding comes at a crucial time when famine hits Gaza hard as the war reaches its 5-month milestone.