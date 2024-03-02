Hamas delegation discusses latest Gaza situation with Russian special envoy

The Hamas delegation on Saturday discussed with Russia’s special envoy for the Middle East and North Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“On the sidelines of the Palestinian meetings held in Moscow, the delegation of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas met with the Special Envoy of the Russian President to the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister, Mr. Mikhail Bogdanov, at the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry this Friday evening,” the Palestinian group said in a statement.

The delegation from the resistance movement expressed gratitude to the Russian Federation for “their position in support of the Palestinian people, and for hosting the Palestinian meetings.”

It also reviewed “the course of the meetings and the positive results they achieved in uniting the Palestinian ranks, responding to aggression, providing relief to our people, supporting the valiant Palestinian resistance, and emphasizing the continuity of the meetings.”

Representatives from Palestinian political forces have gathered in the Russian capital, and talks are expected to last until the evening.

Israel started its war on Gaza after the Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border incursion by Hamas. It has since killed more than 30,300 Palestinians and pushed the territory to the brink of famine.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Fatah, the party that dominates the Palestinian Authority, which in part administers the occupied West Bank, are the two largest Palestinian factions.

Some states have floated the idea of a technocratic government for Palestinians, a step in efforts to make progress towards talks on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But it is unclear how things could move forward until Hamas and Fatah work out their long-running differences.

It has also been suggested that the Palestinian Authority govern Gaza after the war ends.

