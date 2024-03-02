Hamas: ‘International community failing to protect Gaza’s children from starvation’

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas stressed in a statement: “The deaths of 13 children in the Gaza and northern governorates due to malnutrition and hunger, as announced by the Ministry of Health, is a declaration of failure of the international community and the United Nations (UN) in carrying out their duty of protecting children from starvation.”

Hamas considered this: “A disgrace to humanity and a dangerous precedent in this day and age.”

The movement renewed its call to the UN and international relief institutions: “To take urgent action to save children and civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially in the northern governorates, and not to submit to the dictates of the criminal Zionist occupation, which is committing genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people without regard for international laws and humanitarian values.”

It also called for: “Working in various ways to deliver food and medical aid as quickly as possible to avoid the increasing catastrophe of famine.”

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation army has continued its genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip with US and European support, as its aircraft bomb hospitals, buildings and Palestinian civilian homes, destroying them over the heads of their residents. The occupation has also prevented the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel.

The Israeli attack has led to the deaths of 30,228 martyrs and the injuries of 71,373 people, in addition to the displacement of more than 85 per cent (about 1.9 million people) of Gaza’s population, according to the Strip’s authorities and international bodies and organisations.

