Gaza civil defence rescues five children from rubble after 9 days The Civil Defence team in the besieged Gaza Strip rescued five children who had been trapped under rubble for nine days following an Israeli attack in the Al Zaytoun neighbourhood and recovered the bodies of 30 Palestinians who had been killed. The Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Thursday that the death toll had surpassed 30,000, including 12,300 children and 8,400 women.