UNICEF's Liam Neeson highlights 5 urgent needs for the children of Gaza UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Liam Neeson calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire amongst 4 other things as children’s urgent needs in Gaza. Neeson also underscores the need for protection, and safe access to life-saving supplies and services, in addition to uninterrupted funding. Neeson says: ‘The cost in children's lives of this epic humanitarian catastrophe is unbearable. The fighting has to end now.’