Spain initiates process of sanctioning '1st group' of 12 Israel settlers in West Bank

Spain, on Monday, announced that it has initiated a process of sanctioning 12 Israeli settlers in the West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

In his appearance before the Joint Commission for the country’s Congress of Deputies, Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, said: “The government of Spain has initiated the procedures to sanction a first group of 12 violent settlers.”

“We know that silence and inaction always work against the victims,” Albares stressed.

He called for support for the decision of the International Court of Justice, asking the parties to comply with the provisional measures, also urging States to continue funding the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

He also requested the EU to review compliance with human rights and international humanitarian law based on the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on 7 October between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 420 Palestinians have been killed and 4,650 others injured in the West Bank since 7 October, 2023.

In parallel, Israel is waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip killing at least 30,534 Palestinians, most of them children and women, in addition to injuring 71,920 others.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

