Palestinians trying to reach aid truck in Gaza shot by Israeli troops 

A number of Palestinians were shot and wounded by Israeli troops while trying to reach an aid truck in Gaza City on Monday evening. According to the government media office in Gaza, the occupation army targeted Palestinian civilians and fired live bullets at them when they went to the Kuwait Roundabout to obtain flour and food aid.

“We hold the American administration, the occupation state and the international community fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian reality and the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip given the high number of deaths as a result of hunger, malnutrition and dehydration,” said officials. They demanded an end to the genocidal war and called for 1,000 aid trucks to be allowed to enter Gaza, especially the north of the enclave.

Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said that the occupation troops repeatedly target those seeking aid whenever trucks arrive. The intention, he added, is clearly to create chaos. Basal reaffirmed the official belief that the method of allowing trucks into Gaza and the conditions for obtaining scarce humanitarian aid are intentionally humiliating for the intended recipients.

READ: ‘Israel is starving our people,’ says Palestine’s UN envoy