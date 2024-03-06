Israel kills another journalist in Gaza, taking total to 133 since October

The government media office in the Gaza Strip announced on Tuesday that Israel has killed another Palestinian journalist, taking the total number of media personnel killed by the occupation state since 7 October to 133.

Mohammad Salama, a journalist for Al-Aqsa satellite channel, was killed in the Israeli bombing of a house in Deir Al-Balah, explained the media office.

The Israeli war against the Palestinians in Gaza has killed or wounded at least 100,000 people, mainly women and children. The massive destruction of civilian infrastructure has led to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. The situation is so bad that Israel has been taken to the International Court of Justice on charges of genocide.

