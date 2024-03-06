Two Palestinian brothers in the Swedish city of Malmo have started production of a soft drink called “Palestine Cola” that is intended to be an alternative to Coca Cola and Pepsi for those who do not wish to buy products from companies which support Israel. Both of the docjazzmusicwell-known brands are subject to a boycott campaign due to their support for the occupation state.

Social media pages dedicated to solidarity with Palestine posted a video clip showing the two brothers producing the drink in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Since the start of the Israeli war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on 7 October, boycotts have been called for targeting companies which profit from the Israeli occupation or support the apartheid state of Israel in any way.

