Libyan advocacy video calls to boycott Israel-friendly companies Visualising money cycles, Libyan youth produced a video urging their community to boycott companies that are supportive of Israel. The video showcases the journey of just 2 Libyan dinars and how they join others in funding and arming the Israeli indiscriminate aggression in Gaza. The video underscores the possibility that a united boycott campaign may pause or limit the ongoing aggression and save Gazan's lives.