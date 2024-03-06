Trump calls on Israel to ‘finish the problem’ in Gaza, suggesting intensification of genocide

Former president of the United States, Donald Trump, has expressed his view that Israel must “finish the problem” in its war on the Gaza Strip, suggesting that the Occupation state should double down on its war crimes and genocidal acts against the Territory’s Palestinian population.

In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Trump was asked about Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, to which he responded that “You’ve got to finish the problem” and claimed that Israel “had a horrible invasion that took place that would have never happened if I was president.”

Despite avoiding giving an explicit answer on whether a ceasefire should be declared in Gaza, the former president’s comments are the most direct and definitive expression of his position regarding Israel’s brutal offensive on the besieged Strip.

Although he refrained from elaborating on his remark, Trump’s call for Tel Aviv to “finish the problem” seems to indicate to many his view that Israeli occupation forces should continue and intensify their bombardment of the Gaza Strip and the numerous war crimes they have been committing against its 2.3 million Palestinians over the past five months.

That view by the former president and current forerunner Republican nominee contradicts the long-spouted claim by him and his supporters to being an anti-war figure, or one who, at least, ensures the prevention of war under his leadership.

Trump reiterated that claim during his interview on Tuesday, stating that the administration of current President Joe Biden “got soft” and that the renewed conflict between Israel and Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, “should never have happened. Likewise, Russia would never have attacked Ukraine”.

According to NBC News, Trump’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement that “President Trump did more for Israel than any American President in history, and he took historic action in the Middle East that created unprecedented peace”. She insisted that “When President Trump is back in the Oval Office, Israel will once again be protected, Iran will go back to being broke, terrorists will be hunted down, and the bloodshed will end.”