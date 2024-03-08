Pro-Palestine protesters slash Lord Balfour’s painting at University of Cambridge Pro-Palestine protesters slashed a historic painting at the University of Cambridge on Friday, 8 March. The former UK Prime Minister was one of the chief supporters of creating a Jewish state in Palestine. In a video posted on social media by Palestine Action, a member of the group is seen spray-painting a 1914 piece depicting Lord Arthur Balfour, who was responsible for the Balfour Declaration of 1917 which stated that the British government supported ‘the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people’, thus initiating the expulsion of Palestinians by offering their land to others. On the group’s social media, they said, ‘Written in 1917, Balfour’s declaration began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by promising the land away — which the British never had the right to do.’