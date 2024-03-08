Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Students stage sit-in against return of chaplain who served in Israeli military

Students at the University of Leeds have staged a sit-in protest amid anger at the return of a Jewish chaplain who recently served in the Israeli military. Rabbi Zecharia Deutsch, who has served as the Jewish chaplain of several UK universities since 2021, joined the Israeli military’s war on Gaza as a reservist following 7 October. Since resuming his chaplaincy in January, students have protested, demanding his resignation.

March 8, 2024 at 9:03 pm

READ: Pro-Palestine protesters slash Lord Balfour’s painting at University of Cambridge

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending