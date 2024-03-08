Students stage sit-in against return of chaplain who served in Israeli military Students at the University of Leeds have staged a sit-in protest amid anger at the return of a Jewish chaplain who recently served in the Israeli military. Rabbi Zecharia Deutsch, who has served as the Jewish chaplain of several UK universities since 2021, joined the Israeli military’s war on Gaza as a reservist following 7 October. Since resuming his chaplaincy in January, students have protested, demanding his resignation.