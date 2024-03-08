Thousands of Yemenis rally in support of Gaza in Houthi-held Sana’a

Thousands of Yemeni people, on Friday, participated in a mass rally in the Houthi-held Sana’a in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza facing a devastating Israeli onslaught since 7 October, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Houthi group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the Yemeni people continue their support to “the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza”, who gathered in a mass rally in the Al-Sabeen Square in Sana’a.

The rally was called upon by the Houthi group under the title “In support of Gaza, our hits to intensify”, in reference to the group’s escalating of its attacks in the Red Sea against Israel-linked ships and US-UK military ships.

In the rally in Sana’a, Yemeni demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted against the Israeli war on Gaza.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships suspected of having links with Israel.

The Houthis say their attacks aim to pressure Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 30,800 people and injured over 72,200 others since a 7 October cross-border offensive by the Palestinian group, Hamas.

The US and UK launched airstrikes as of 12 January against Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the Houthi attacks, which have created fears of a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

