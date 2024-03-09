'I saw one terrorist standing by a bed pleading 'no, no,' I killed him with four bullets' Al Jazeera presents a video depicting a ground operation by Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, within the besieged Gaza Strip, on 6 November. The footage shows Israeli soldiers discussing the shoot of an unarmed elderly Palestinian in his bedroom. The soldier who fired the shots describes entering the home and encountering only one unarmed Palestinian, gesturing and saying, 'No, no.' Despite this, the soldier admits to shooting the Palestinian with four bullets. His colleague responds with, 'You killed him? Excellent,' before entering the home to inspect the killed Palestinian.