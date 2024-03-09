‘It’s not the darkest moment in Palestine’s history; it would be written as the beginning of the end of the Zionist project’ Israeli historian Ilan Pappe sees the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza as marking the beginning of the end for the Zionist project. The Professor of History and Director of the European Centre for Palestine Studies describes this as the most perilous chapter in the history of a project fighting for its existence. He suggests that while people may view this as the darkest moment in Palestinian history, it could also be seen as the darkness before the dawn.