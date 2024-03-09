'Today was the first time I saw an airplane that threw food at us, as if we were animals, as if the boxes were enough.' A Palestinian resident of northern Gaza, within the besieged Gaza Strip, shared a video depicting airplanes dropping aid in the northern region for the first time he has witnessed. He describes likening the experience to the treatment of animals and expresses surprise at the quantity of aid, questioning whether it is sufficient for the 700.000 Palestinians in the northern area. Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, stated that the last time they were able to deliver food aid to northern Gaza was on 23 January. Ramesh Rajasingham, Deputy Chief of the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA), informed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that a quarter of Gaza's population is on the brink of famine, stating, 'Here we are, at the end of February, with at least 576,000 people in Gaza—one-quarter of the population—one step away from famine.' On Monday, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that children in the northern part of the strip are dying of starvation.