Activists symbolise Palestinian struggle, while 'world map' remains oblivious Activists organise a vigil in Sydney, Australia, in support of Palestine, symbolising various aspects of the Palestinian struggle. Among the participants are journalists wearing blue vests, a mother holding a dead child wrapped in white fabric, and injured individuals. Another person was holding a map of the world, seemingly oblivious to the ongoing events. He or she wore sunglasses at night and used headphones to block out voices.