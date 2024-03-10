Sudan praises Qatari support for unity, peace

Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq praised on Sunday Qatar’s support for his country’s unity and territorial integrity, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Qatar, under the wise leadership’s directives, has remained a consistent supporter and ally of Sudan’s unity and territorial integrity,” the Qatari news agency QNA reported, quoting Sadiq as saying while pointing out Qatar’s “notable support during the Darfur crisis, and the numerous Qatari initiatives in support of Sudan.”

“Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan Ali Al Sadiq affirmed that Qatar is among the countries that stand for justice and are committed to aligning themselves with the truth, highlighting the ongoing situation in Gaza as a prime example,” the news agency said.

Qatar is committed to promoting peace and justice on a global and regional scale, and “if we were to list its contributions, the list would be long,” Sadiq said.

The minister also commended Qatar’s “humanitarian support for Sudan in international forums, always standing at the forefront.”

The top diplomat also cited Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater’s “recent visit to Sudan and the ongoing Qatari aid convoys as clear signs of its support.”

On Saturday, Qatar announced the resumption of a humanitarian air bridge with Sudan that will transport food and medical supplies throughout Ramadan.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

At least 13,900 people have been killed and more than 8 million displaced and refugees in the conflict that started last April, according to UN figures.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

