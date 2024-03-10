'The two key supporters of the Gaza genocide outside Israel, Ursula von der Leyen, the Nazi princess, and President Biden' American political scientist and activist Norman Finkelstein criticised United States President Joe Biden and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, labelling them as the two key supporters of the Gaza genocide outside Israel. Finkelstein asserts that Biden has turned the Gaza genocide into an election-year photo-op for himself while he refers to Leyen as the 'Nazi princess.'