Hamas chief blames Israel for stalled ceasefire talks

The head of Hamas’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, yesterday held Israel responsible for the stalled ceasefire talks, saying it had rejected Hamas’ demand to end the war on the besieged Gaza Strip, but said the group was still seeking a negotiated solution, Reuters reported.

Haniyeh said Israel hadn’t yet given a commitment to end its military aggression, pull out its forces and allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes across the Gaza Strip.

“The enemy is talking to the mediators about the redeployment and repositioning of its army forces inside the Gaza Strip. It has not also given any commitment so far about the return of the displaced to their areas, but so far, it talks about a gradual return without specifying any clear parameters and specifications.”

“We don’t want an agreement that doesn’t end the war on Gaza,” said Haniyeh in a televised speech broadcast by Al Jazeera.

Haniyeh said the group was determined to defend its people and, at the same time, seek a negotiated solution.

“Today, if we receive a clear position from the mediators, we are ready to proceed with completing the agreement and to show flexibility on the issue of prisoner exchange,” said Haniyeh.

Hamas is open to forming a unity government with the rival Fatah movement of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and other factions, he added.

He said steps towards that goal could include electing a Palestinian National Council (PNC) and forming an interim national consensus government with “specific tasks” until legislative and presidential elections are held.

