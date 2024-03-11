Lebanon orders deportation of Syria opposition activist, despite risk of harm upon return

A prominent Syrian opposition activist in Lebanon has been threatened with deportation by Lebanese authorities, despite risks to the lives of him and his family – like many other returnees – upon their return to Syria.

According to a report by the London-based news outlet, The New Arab, Syrian activist and researcher, Sheikh Jumaa Lehib, received a deportation order on 6 February by Lebanese General Security, as he went to renew his residency in Lebanon.

The deportation order reportedly demanded that he and his family take the trip from Lebanon to Syria by 6 April, despite their registered and recognised status with the United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR).

Having been arrested in Syria during the start of the revolution in 2011 revolution, Lehib now works with the opposition party, Syrian Future Movement, as head researcher, continuing to oppose the regime of Bashar Al-Assad. His return to Syria under the regime’s control would likely put him and his family indefinitely at risk of harm by authorities.

READ: Syria: regime ‘tortured to death’ returning displaced person in Aleppo

“I am wanted by the political security directorate, and my name is still present on the list of wanted people. I have a wife and five kids; there is a lot of danger to all of us if I am deported”, Lehib told the paper.

Many Syrian refugees who have return to their country in recent years have faced arrest, torture, forced disappearance and, at times, even death under the Assad regime’s security services, making return to Syria almost a guaranteed risk for returnees, especially those who have openly criticised Assad and who are returning from neighbouring Lebanon where Syrian authorities are prepared to receive them from.

The growing threat of Lebanon’s forced deportation of Syrian refugees has spread terror throughout many of them still residing in Lebanon, with four inmates in Roumieh prison near Beirut having attempted suicide earlier this month after learning that their relatives were deported back to Syria.

Lebanese security forces continue to crack down on Syrian refugees and order their deportations, despite Lebanon being obligated under international law not to return anyone who is at risk of being tortured back to their country.

READ: Syria: returning refugees face abduction, sexual abuse, says UN