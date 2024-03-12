Gaza market faces severe shortages and soaring prices MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad reports on the exponential increase in prices of goods in Gaza. With only a fraction of the required trucks delivering goods, scarcity plagues the market, pushing prices to alarming heights. Asad highlights the struggle of Gaza's residents, who can barely afford basic necessities amidst the imposed chaos. The deliberate reduction in the number of trucks entering Gaza by Israeli forces has led to exponential price hikes, with sugar prices skyrocketing from cents to $25 per kilogram. Vegetables have seen a five to sixfold increase, while meat has become nearly unattainable for many.