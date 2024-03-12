Iran official mocks US air drop of aid to Gaza

The US’s airdrop of aid into Gaza is “a ridiculous and at the same time a bitter show”, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said yesterday,

“On one hand, they prevent the cessation of war by vetoing UN Security Council resolutions, and on the other hand, they try to improve their warmongering image in the eyes of the world public by dispatching humanitarian assistance in a symbolic and ridiculous way,” Kanaani said during his weekly press conference.

He added: “We are confident that the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which is International Quds Day, will be a special day for supporting the Palestinian cause and will be held magnificently in Iran and around the world.”

“More than five months into the brutal attacks by the Zionists, we are unfortunately witnessing a completely painful inaction by the international community, especially the United Nations and the Security Council, whose main tasks are to ensure international peace and security.”

Kanaani noted that “the Security Council has failed to fulfil its duty in the wake of Washington’s political and military support for the Israeli regime and the US use of its veto power.”

“The world is now fully aware of the US’s role in creating and prolonging the Gaza war, and the public opinion will not change by such symbolic moves,” he continued.

