‘We cannot save people from hunger only then to bomb them to death.’ Queen Rania of Jordan highlighted the decision by Jordan to airdrop humanitarian aid directly into Gaza as a last resort after trying in vain to persuade Israel to open land access points into the besieged strip. ‘There's tons of food in trucks that are miles away from people who are starving. So the hunger is not a natural disaster. This is a man-made, an Israeli-made disaster. It is deprivation by design,’ she said.