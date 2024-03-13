Israel suspected of abducting, disappearing Palestinian children from Gaza under guise of ‘evacuation’

Israel has disappeared almost 70 Palestinian children from Gaza’s southern area of Rafah, in an operation initiated by a Charity and assisted by Germany’s embassy in Israel.

According to a statement by the charity, SOS Children’s Villages International, the 68 Palestinian children – reportedly all orphans – were taken from an orphanage in southern Gaza’s Rafah and moved to the city of Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Monday, after working “through diplomatic channels with all relevant authorities” to arrange the operation.

The children – reportedly orphaned before Israel’s current offensive on Gaza – were escorted by 11 employees of SOS Children’s Villages during their removal from Gaza to the Occupied West Bank. “Even though the children are now relatively safe, we are still very concerned about all the other children and people who are still in grave danger in the Gaza Strip”, SOS Children’s Villages stated.

The operation was assisted by the German embassy in Israel, which said that it decided to participate in the move following a request by the Charity for help in November. Thanking Israel for “an important humanitarian gesture”, the embassy claimed that the moving of the Palestinian children was a temporary measure to get the children “out of acute danger” and was not an attempt to move them permanently.

It has been confirmed by the United Nations that the operation was conducted with approval from Israeli occupation authorities, which have not yet commented on the action.

Although reports and statements published by SOS Children’s Villages, the German embassssy and Israeli media calling the operation an “evacuation” and “rescue”, there remains significant mystery surrounding the identities, situation and current location of the Palestinian children, as well as a lack of clarity regarding the operation itself.

The concealment of such details has led many to conclude that the Palestinian children were abducted and disappeared by Israel through the cover of the Charity’s work, especially with there being neither any visual assurance of their safety nor any confirmation of their consent to the transfer.

This would be the latest such abduction and disappearance of Palestinian children from Gaza by Israeli forces in recent months, with another notable cases being back in January when the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor condemned the Israeli Army Radio’s revelation on “the kidnapping of a Palestinian infant from inside her Gaza family home by Israeli officer, Harel Itach, a commander in the Givati Brigade, after the killing of her family members.”

