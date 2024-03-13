‘The Egyptians threatened they could strike Ethiopia, but this is not an army that goes to war’ Israeli analyst Ehud Yaari criticises the Egyptian army, stating that it is 'not an army that engages in warfare.' He references the threats of military action, particularly targeting Ethiopia, which did not materialise despite tensions over the reduction of Nile river water due to Ethiopia's Nile dam, situated at the Nile's origin, which is the main supply of Egypt's drinkable water. In the video circulated on social media, the Israeli journalist and author criticised the Egyptian army's involvement in economic activities. He describes it as preoccupied with the economy 'entangled, corrupt, and inefficient.'