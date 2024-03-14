Middle East Monitor
Fighting in Gaza’s Hamad area most difficult in 5 months

March 14, 2024 at 12:58 pm

Israeli army with large number of tanks, armored personnel carriers, military bulldozers and helicopters continue to attack from air and ground ahead of Ramadan in Khan Yunis, Gaza on March 7, 2024. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Military officials in the occupation army said yesterday that “the fighting in Hamad neighbourhood is the most difficult that the Israeli army has fought since the outbreak of the war five months ago.”

Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom quoted commanders of the brigade fighting in Gaza’s Hamad neighbourhood as saying: “We have been fighting for five months already, but this is the toughest combat zone we have been in so far. The terrorists here are suicidal, they fight for every square foot.”

Israel has killed more than 31,300 Palestinians since it began its bombing campaign in Gaza in early October , injuring more than 73,200 others. More than 85 per cent of the Strip’s residents have been forcibly displaced and are living in shelters or makeshift camps without adequate access to clean water or food as a result of Israel’s blockade.

