‘Being labelled an extremist by extremists holds no value to me’ Muslim activist Shakeel Asfar speaks about his strong opposition to the United Kingdom government's recent policies, stating that 'Being labelled an extremist by extremists holds no value to me.' He views this as a tactic by the conservative government to stifle freedom of expression. Asfar believes the Conservative government is exacerbating the rise in Islamophobia, citing instances such as Boris Johnson's comparison of Muslim women to letterboxes. Additionally, he criticises Rishi Sunak's actions, asserting that they only fuel hatred against Muslims. On Thursday, the UK government revised its approach to confronting extremism and introduced new engagement guidelines to 'ensure that interactions with the public do not endorse extremist views.' Communities Secretary Michael Gove stated that a surge in extremism posed 'a real risk' to the UK following the Israel war on Gaza.