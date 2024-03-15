Not a single hand was raised in support of Gove's 'extremism' speech British TV presenter Fiona Bruce asked the BBC audience to raise their hands if anyone supports Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove's speeches. However, none of the dozens of audience members on her program, BBC One's Question Time, raised their hands in support of the Housing and Communities Minister for Intergovernmental Relations. Gove has named five groups he said would be assessed against a new government definition of extremism; he told MPs on Thursday that two of them promoted a 'Neo-Nazi ideology,' and he has concerns about the 'Islamist orientation' of three of the organisations. The UK government announced a revised strategy for tackling extremism and introduced a new definition of it. Groups judged to meet the new definition will be blocked from receiving government funding and meeting officials, and this is expected to be named in the coming weeks.