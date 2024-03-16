Israeli soldier cuts a memorial picture of a Palestinian journalist killed by Israel in 2014 from inside a home in Gaza A video depicts Israeli soldiers rummaging through possessions in a Palestinian house in the Besieged Gaza Strip. One of them expresses a desire to capture the sound of the bombardment heard in the background, while another soldier uses a knife to cut a memorial picture of Palestinian journalist Sameh Al-Eryan, who was killed in the Israeli war on Gaza in 2014.