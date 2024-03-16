Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israeli soldier cuts a memorial picture of a Palestinian journalist killed by Israel in 2014 from inside a home in Gaza

A video depicts Israeli soldiers rummaging through possessions in a Palestinian house in the Besieged Gaza Strip. One of them expresses a desire to capture the sound of the bombardment heard in the background, while another soldier uses a knife to cut a memorial picture of Palestinian journalist Sameh Al-Eryan, who was killed in the Israeli war on Gaza in 2014.

March 16, 2024 at 11:24 am

READ: Borrell: ‘There is evidence Israel is preventing Gaza aid entry’

 

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending