Borrell: ‘There is evidence Israel is preventing Gaza aid entry’

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell confirmed that there is evidence that Israel prevents the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

This was included in his remarks to US channel PBS on Friday, in response to a question about his statements at the United Nations (UN) Security Council in which he asserted: “Israel is using starvation as a weapon of war.”

Borrell pointed out: “It is a starvation in Gaza. Hundreds of thousands of people are starving literally, among them many children who have been dying by this nutrition.”

“If there is starvation, why there is starvation? Because there is not enough humanitarian support entering to support these people? And why is it? Because Israel is controlling the border, and not letting humanitarian support to come in. So, it is the logical consequences, no? You prevent humanitarian support from coming and people are starving, isn’t it logical cause and effect there?” he continued.

Biden: ‘Many Americans share Schumer’s concerns about Israel’

Borrell stressed that the insufficient flow of aid to Gaza is not due to a lack of UN capabilities, as Israel claims, but rather due to the restrictions imposed by the latter on border crossings: “There’s a lot of evidence that the controls in the border prevent the support to come in.” adding, “I don’t think Israel can say that it’s doing everything in order to support coming into Gaza.”

Borrell noted that he has perceived “A change on the mood of the public opinion in the US with respect to what’s happening in Gaza. More and more people are feeling concerned with what I certainly can call a massacre.”

Borrell also stated that the European Union has priorities and: “One of the priorities would be to look for a two-state solution and to give the Palestinians the right to have its own land, its own government.”