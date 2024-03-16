Students protest at Hebrew University of Jerusalem after the suspension of a Palestinian professor An Israeli student shouts at his colleagues who are protesting the suspension of a professor who spoke out against the genocide in Gaza. The Voices Against War initiative, which posted the video, states that it was a joint protest for Israeli and Palestinian students. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has suspended the prominent Palestinian Law Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian following her remarks calling for the abolition of Zionism. 'Zionism can’t continue, it’s criminal,' said Shalhoub-Kevorkian in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12. 'Only by abolishing Zionism can we continue [and make progress].' Shalhoub-Kevorkian signed a letter in October alongside more than 1,000 academics around the world, accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and calling for an end to apartheid and Israel’s occupation of Palestine.