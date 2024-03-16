'This is a party that couldn't even define the racist. How on earth are they going to define what extremism is?' Scottish broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika criticises the British government, accusing it of cynically playing politics with the idea of tackling extremism, which has fueled anti-Muslim sentiment and Islamophobia in the United Kingdom. Hazarika references an incident where the Conservative Party failed to define racism and questions their ability to define extremism effectively. The UK government announced a strategy for 'tackling extremism,' along with new guidelines for 'engagement aimed at preventing the endorsement of extremist views during interactions with the public.' Communities Secretary Michael Gove emphasised that 'the recent surge in extremism,' particularly following the Israeli war on Gaza, poses a 'significant risk' to the UK. Gove has identified five Muslim organisations that he said would be assessed against a new government definition of extremism. He expressed concerns about the 'Islamist orientation' of three of these organisations and the promotion of 'Neo-Nazi ideology' by another two.