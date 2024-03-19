Hamas: No progress in Gaza truce talks

A Hamas official said yesterday that “no progress” had been made in the ongoing talks to reach an agreement to declare a truce and exchange prisoners between the movement and Israel.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The movement presented its vision to the mediators in Egypt and Qatar, and we in Hamas are awaiting the enemy’s response to what the movement presented in the Doha meetings with the mediators. So far there has been no progress and no breakthrough.”

“The ball is in Netanyahu’s court and we will see whether he will procrastinate and hinder the reaching of an agreement, as he does in every round, or if he will move in the direction of reaching an agreement.”

He stressed that “Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and an exchange deal.”

Last week, Hamas presented a truce proposal for the Gaza Strip based on two stages that would ultimately lead to a permanent ceasefire in the war with Israel.

It stipulates a first phase that includes a six-week truce and the release of 42 Israeli prisoners of war, including female soldiers for the first time.

In exchange, “Israel releases 20 to 30 Palestinian prisoners for every Israeli captive,” and 30 to 50 Palestinian detainees for every male or female soldier.

The first phase would also include “military withdrawal from all cities and populated areas in the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced without restrictions, and the entry of no less than 500 aid trucks per day.”

In the second stage, the movement releases all remaining prisoners of war in exchange for “an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners.”

Following this, it demands “complete military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction, ending the siege, and opening the crossings,” and that “Egypt, Qatar, and the US undertake following up and ensuring the implementation of the agreement.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Hamas’ demands “unrealistic”, but sent the head of the Mossad to Qatar to meet with Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Smotrich: The head of Mossad must assassinate Haniyeh