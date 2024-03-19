Houthis: Entry of aid into Gaza will not stop our attacks in the Red Sea

The Houthis will continue targeting Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea even if humanitarian aid is allowed to enter the besieged Gaza Strip, an official from the group said yesterday.

The Houthi official stated: “The entry of aid into Gaza will not stop our attacks in the Red Sea.”

On Thursday, the leader of the Yemeni group, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, announced their intention to prevent Israeli ships from passing through the Indian Ocean toward the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, the alternative route being taken by vessels wishing to avoid being targeted by the Houthis on their way to the Suez Canal and Israel.

Houthi operations supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza against Israel’s interests persist, with an official affirming, “We remain steadfast in our stance at all levels as long as aggression, siege and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza continue.”

The United States has formed an international naval coalition called Operation Prosperity Guardian to target the Houthis in an effort to stop their operations against Israel.

