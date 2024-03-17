Middle East Monitor
Yemen’s Houthis report fresh US-UK airstrikes on its sites

March 17, 2024 at 3:10 pm

UK military aircraft taking off for strikes against Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen on February 05, 2024 in Akrotiri, Cyprus. [Defense Ministry of United Kingdom - Anadolu Agency]

US and British warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen on Sunday, according to the Yemeni group, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television said an air raid targeted At-Ta’iziyah district in the southwestern Taiz province.

No details were provided about casualties or damage.

The airstrike came shortly after the US Central Command said that US forces had destroyed five unmanned surface vessels and an unmanned aerial vehicle in Houthi-controlled areas “in self-defense.”

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated, or heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under a devastating Israeli offensive since last October.

With the US and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.

