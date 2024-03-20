Rainwater floods tents, while others blown away by strong winds in Gaza

Hundreds of tents were blown away or were flooded after strong winds and rains pummelled Gaza, the WAFA news agency reported.

The agency’s correspondent said the heavy rains and strong winds that struck the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, the western areas of Deir Al-Balah in the centre of the Gaza Strip, Rafah and the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the south, have left many tents waterlogged and blew others away. Thousands were forced to spend the night outside as a result of the damage caused by the weather as they could not find anywhere to take shelter.

This is my family’s tent during rain | Gaza pic.twitter.com/PURuJDb7di — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) March 19, 2024

With the heavy rains in Gaza, the first thing I did this morning was check upon this family to find them in miserable condition. And alhamdullilah we managed to fix the tent for them and support it with an extra layer to protect them from the cold. pic.twitter.com/wvsNCd795I — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) March 19, 2024

Displaced Palestinians have called on the UN and international bodies to provide permanent shelters for them in light of the difficult conditions and the ongoing war waged by the Israeli occupation against the Gaza Strip since 7 October.

More than 85 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has been forced out of their homes as a result of Israel’s brutal bombing campaign. Over half made their way to the southernmost city of Rafah, which Tel Aviv has said it will be invading in the coming period.

