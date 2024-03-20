Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Rainwater floods tents, while others blown away by strong winds in Gaza

March 20, 2024 at 12:19 pm

A view of the accumulation of garbage and waste in puddles post-rainfall after raining as Palestinians grapple with heavy rain and floods amidst Israeli attacks in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza on March 19, 2024. [Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency]

A view of the accumulation of garbage and waste in puddles post-rainfall after raining as Palestinians grapple with heavy rain and floods amidst Israeli attacks in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza on March 19, 2024. [Ashraf Amra – Anadolu Agency]

Hundreds of tents were blown away or were flooded after strong winds and rains pummelled Gaza, the WAFA news agency reported.

The agency’s correspondent said the heavy rains and strong winds that struck the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, the western areas of Deir Al-Balah in the centre of the Gaza Strip, Rafah and the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the south, have left many tents waterlogged and blew others away. Thousands were forced to spend the night outside as a result of the damage caused by the weather as they could not find anywhere to take shelter.

 

Displaced Palestinians have called on the UN and international bodies to provide permanent shelters for them in light of the difficult conditions and the ongoing war waged by the Israeli occupation against the Gaza Strip since 7 October.

More than 85 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has been forced out of their homes as a result of Israel’s brutal bombing campaign. Over half made their way to the southernmost city of Rafah, which Tel Aviv has said it will be invading in the coming period.

Read: Israel approves plan for ground offensive for Rafah

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending