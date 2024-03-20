US, Jordan conduct humanitarian aid airdrop in Gaza

The US and Jordan conducted additional humanitarian aid airdrops into the Gaza Strip today.

“US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 20, 2024, at 12:15 p.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

March 20 USCENTCOM Conducts Humanitarian Airdrops into Gaza U.S. Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 20, 2024, at 12:15 p.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians in… pic.twitter.com/hBIG9FawOc — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 20, 2024

The operation included Jordan providing food and a US Air Force C-130 aircraft, it said.

“A U.S. C-130 dropped 6,000 pounds of food including rice, flour, milk, pasta and canned foods, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza,” it said, adding that the Department of Defence (DOD) airdrops contribute to ongoing US and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering.

“These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries,” said CENTCOM.

Israel has been accused of causing a famine in Gaza by limiting the entry of aid into the Strip. Palestinians have reported having to eat animal fodder to survive, while in northern areas, including Gaza City, such items have now run out. Some 23 children have now died as a result of malnourishment and starvation in northern Gaza, the Ministry of Health has said.

The US, Israel’s largest military backer, has supported Tel Aviv’s brutal bombing of Gaza and has yet to call for a ceasefire. It has, however, arranged for a port to be built to allow for the entry of aid by sea. This is in spite of experts warning this is a costly and lengthy process and would be insufficient to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza is to open the borders and allow the aid shipments queuing up in Egypt to enter the Strip.

