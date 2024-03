A Palestinian woman recounts what she endured during the Israeli raid on Al-Shifa Hospital A Palestinian woman who survived the Israeli raid on Al-Shifa Hospital describes the dire conditions they faced. Bombs and flares surrounded them while they were besieged in their places or buried under the rubble. She explains that they have endured this for three days with no food, fasting for Ramadan for the third consecutive day, while the children suffer from malnutrition.