Israel responded ‘negatively’ to Hamas’ truce proposal, official says

Hamas leader, Osama Hamdan, said yesterday Wednesday that Israel’s response to the movement’s latest truce deal and prisoner swap proposal was “generally negative”.

“On Tuesday evening, our brothers, the mediators, informed us of the [Israeli] occupation’s position on the proposal … it is a negative response in general and does not respond to the demands of our people and their resistance.. In fact, it retracts the approvals it previously provided to the mediators,” Hamdan told a press conference in Beirut.

He warned that the Israeli response is likely to cause talks in Qatar to fail to yield an agreement.

Hamdan said the movement was “very flexible” as well as keen to overcome obstacles to the agreement, and to stop the Israeli massacres and war of extermination against defenceless civilian people in Gaza.

Hamas, he added, responded to the mediators’ demands and provided the flexibility that paves the way for the agreement, adding that the ball is now in Israel’s court.

